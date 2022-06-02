Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 on an emotional night to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Playing their first game at Hampden Park since the Russian invasion of their country, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, and Artem Dovbyk scored one goal apiece to lead their side home.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored to underline Ukraine’s dominance before Callum McGregor pulled a goal back for the Scots in the 79th minute.

The goal injected restored some belief in Scotland who went scored earth looking for an equalizer but deep into stoppage time substitute Artem Dovbyk finished off a counter-attack with the last kick of the game to secure a memorable win for his side.

An emotionally drained Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov dedicated the win to people back home.

Ukraine’s win was impressive given their domestic competition was halted after the invasion and the country’s home-based players have not played competitive football since December.

But with a loud contingent cheering them on, they were quick out of the blocks and caused Scotland problems from the outset.

Craig Gordon was called into action thrice in the opening 25 minutes to keep the game scoreless with Ukraine’s smooth passing and movement causing Scotland problems.

The goal finally came in the 33rd minute when Yarmolenko beat the offside trap and latched on to a ball over the top and lobbed the advancing Gordon.

Ukraine extended their advantage four minutes after the break when Yaremchuk beat two Scottish defenders to meet a cross from Oleksandr Karavaev and head into the far corner.

Scotland finally found a way back into the game when Georgiy Bushchan punched the ball out in a crowded box and McGregor struck it goalwards.

As Scotland pushed for an equalizer Dovbyk put the game to bed finishing off a counterattack to set off emotional celebrations.

Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday in Cardiff with the winner taking a place at November’s finals in Qatar.

After losing to Ukraine, Scotland remains without an appearance at a World Cup since 1998.