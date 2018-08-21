UKPKCF congratulates IK on becoming PM

Islamabad

The United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councillors Forum (UKPKCF) has warmly felicitated Imran Khan on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for next five-year constitutional term, says a message received here from London.

‘We warmly congratulate Imran Khan on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan for the next five-years with the hope that he would come up to the expectations of the people of the country, utilize his abilities as a highly educated and energetic politician and transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state purging corruption and corrupt practices in the country and uphold supremacy of law, besides providing equitable social and economic justice to every citizen of Pakistan’, Hon.Alderman Mushtaq Lashari CBE of UKPKCF Coordinator told APP here Sunday.

He also stressed the need for providing opportunity and favorable political environment to the new government in Pakistan to complete its five years constitutional term in order to fulfill its promises in the light of manifesto announced for the people of the country.

‘All political parties in Pakistan must accept the mandate of the people with open heart and co-operate with the new government under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan and allow his government to complete five year right to rule for the promotion of democracy in the country’, Hon. Alderman Mushtaq Lashari said.

Mushataq Lashari expressed the hope that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would also concentrate on the socio-economic development of Balochistan province which he called the future of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the help China was extending to Pakistan through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its role in the development of Gwadar deep sea port.

The UKPKCF Coordinator was of the view that the new government in Pakistan was facing many challenges like economy, terrorism etc.

He called for focusing on enhancing Pakistan’s trade and steps to promote Foreign DirectInvestment (FDI) in the country to meet the economic challenges.

He on behalf of Pakistani diaspora in United Kingdom, assured support to the new government in Pakistan in its efforts to make the country prosperous under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new Pakistan.—APP

