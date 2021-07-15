UK will work with Taliban

Britain will work with the Taliban should they enter the government in Afghanistan, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published on Tuesday.

“Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK gov-ernment will engage with it,” he was quoted as say-ing in the newspaper.

However, Wallace warned that Britain will review any relationship “if they behave in a way that is seriously against human rights”.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, have been fighting for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul.