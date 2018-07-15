UK, US reaffirm ‘special’ relations facing differences

Anti-Trump demonstrations in London

London

Britain and the United States have reaffirmed their “highest level of special” relations as leaders of the two countries met amid expectation, discrepancies and widespread protests. U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up his two-day working visit in and around London where he took tea with Queen Elizabeth II and held face-to-face talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, as well as saw one of the biggest ever security operations in the British capital.

Demonstrations took place in dozens of cities and towns across Britain, and the focal point for anti-Trump protests was in London. Tens of thousands of men, women and children crammed the streets of central London on Friday to vent their anger over Trump’s first time setting foot on British soil.

Despite the rings of steel placed around the Houses of Parliament and noisy demonstrators across the country, Trump managed to complete his itinerary. At Sandhurst, Britain’s elite academy where military officers undergo training, Trump watched a display, travelling later in the now customary helicopter to Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat in Buckinghamshire where he and May held talks.

Trump, holding May’s hand, approached the podium looking to the world like the best of friends. In an interview with British newspaper The Sun published in Friday’s edition, Trump said that May’s Brexit policy would mean the United States would not be able to enter a trade deal with Britain in the future.H The president was quoted as saying: “If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal.”

To add to May’s woes, Trump also said he thought Boris Johnson, who has quit earlier this week as foreign secretary, would make a good British prime minister.

Hungry media people were desperate to know how the pair had gotten along in their bilateral meeting after what seemed to be damning front page headlines.

Hours after he told The Sun May’s Brexit plan could kill an agreement, Trump said the relationship between the two allies is at “the highest level of special” after talks at Chequers, and a post-Brexit trade deal between the two countries “will absolutely be possible”, which is in sharp contrast to the headlines. He then showered praise on May, describing the prime minister as an incredible woman and a very tough negotiator who was doing a fantastic job. He would prefer to have her as a friend than an enemy, he added.—Agencies

