UK urges dialogue to end Pakistan-India tension

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday urged both Pakistan and India to “exercise restraint” and voiced her concern over the rising tensions between the two nuclear armed neighbours.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, Premier May said that London is deeply concerned by the recent military escalation over the last two days.

“We are in regular contact with both countries [Pakistan and India], urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability,” the statement reads.

