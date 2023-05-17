UK urged to reject India’s invitation to participate in G20 meet in IIOJK

The UK government through a petition has been asked to avoid participating in the so-called G-20 meeting in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as the event will violate international law and the UN mandate on Jammu and Kashmir.

Fahim Kayani, president of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK, along with Muhammed Ghalib, President TeK EU, Haji Muhammad Sadiq, Rehana Ali, Chaudhyr Ikramul Haq and Yasir Alam submitted the petition at 10 Downing Street in London calling on the UK government to reject Indian invitation to the G20 meeting.

In its yet another mischievous attempt to mislead the international community, India has invited G20 countries for a meeting in the occupied territory between May 22 and 24.

“Through this petition, we demand the UK government not to send its representative to the so-called G20 meeting in IIOJK on the invitation of India,” Kayani said after submitting the petition to the PM UK’s office.—KMS