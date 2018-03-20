UK urged to help stop HR violations by India in IoK

London

Speakers at a seminar have demanded of the UK government to play role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination and stopping massive human rights violations by India in occupied Kashm-

ir.

The speakers also urged Britain to take up the issue of killing of innocent people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir by the firing of Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in the parliament.

The conference was chaired by UK Member Parliament, Jack Brereton while the Co-Chairman of ‘Friends of Kashmir’ in the European Parliament, Anthea McIntyre was chief guest.

On the occasion, ‘Friends of Kashmir’ was formed in the ruling party, Conservative Party, to help resolve the problems of UK-based Kashmiris and play active role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK and Conservative delegates from the entire Britain participated in the conference and assured their cooperation.

The founder Chairman of UK-based Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement, Raja Najabat Hussain, the Chairperson of Banaatul Muslimeen, Sumaira Farukh, Dr Saboor Javaid, Dr Sajid Safi, Asif Hashmi and others addressed the seminar.—KMS