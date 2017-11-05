UK turns down NAB’s request

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The British authorities turned down National Accountability Bureau’s request for bank account details of offshore companies owned by the Sharif family.

According to NAB sources, they wrote a letter to the British authorities seeking details of bank accounts that run the offshore companies owned by the Sharif family. However, sources added, the British authorities turned down the request, saying NAB did not provide enough details for them to ascertain what exactly was sought in the letter.

NAB officials have expressed displeasure over the response, sources said. They have made the letter a part of Volume 10 of the Joint Investigation Team report.