UK turns down Nawaz Sharif’s visa extension application

KARACHI – The United Kingdom’s home department has rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s request for an extension in his visit visa.

The supremo of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had filed the application, seeking an extension in his stay on medical grounds after his six-month visa expired.

The former three-time premier can challenge the refusal in the immigration department and upon refusal, he can file a petition with British courts.

Hussain Nawaz, the son of the former premier, has confirmed the development, stating that they will file an appeal against the refusal.

Reports said that the British government can deport Nawaz Sharif if his appeals are rejected by the courts.

Sharif, who was serving a seven-year prison term after his conviction corruption cases in December 2018, was allowed to go abroad for treatment in October 2019 by Lahore High Court. He went to London in November 2019 after Imran Khan’s government granted him rare permission.

Later, the Punjab government did not extend the bail granted by LHC to the former premier as he failed to satisfy the authorities why his bail should be extended.

In December 2020, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared him a proclaimed offender as Nawaz Sharif failed to appear before the bench – originally set up to hear his appeals against his convictions – despite various notices.

In March 2021, the Ministry of Interior turned down a request made by Nawaz Sharif, seeking the renewal of his passport.

‘Nawaz is no longer a Pakistani’

Following the rejection of Sharif’s visa extension application, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the former premier is not longer a Pakistan as his Pakistani documents have been cancelled.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/ihc-upholds-conviction-of-nawaz-sharif-in-avenfield-azizia-cases/