UK, Turkey, Egypt condole with Pakistan over Ghotki train accident

The international community has expressed condolence over the deadly train accident in the Ghotki district of Sindh province in Pakistan that has claimed at least 40 lives, besides leaving more than 100 injured.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in its statement said, “We are deeply saddened to receive the news that as a result of a train crash in the Ghotki district of Sindh province in Pakistan today more than 30 people lost their lives and many others were injured”.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident, a speedy recovery to those who were injured and convey our condolences to the friendly government and the brotherly people of Pakistan.”

The Egyptian foreign ministry also expressed solidarity with Pakistan after the deadly incident.

Egypt “extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to friendly Pakistan and the relatives of the innocent victims,” it said in a statement.

The ministry also wished a speedy recovery for the people injured in the train accident.

“The Egyptian government and people affirm their solidarity and support to the government and people of friendly Pakistan amid this painful affliction,” the ministry added.

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson also had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed condolences over the “tragic loss of life” in the deadly train accident.

“Prime Minister began by expressing his condolences following the tragic loss of life in the train crash in Sindh,” said a press release issued by the UK government.

Earlier today, 14 wagons of two trains derailed after Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway, causing deaths of passengers.

Army officers and Rangers personnel have arrived at the crash site in Ghotki and relief activities are underway, said the ISPR.

Military doctors and paramedics, with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil, have also reached the crash site.

“Engineer resources have been moved to carry out necessary relief and rescue work,” said the military’s media wing. “Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) being heli-lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts,” it added.