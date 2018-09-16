UK shadow FM apprised of Indian state terrorism

Leeds

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Movement International led by its Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain, met the shadow foreign minister of the Britain, Fabian Hamilton, and apprised him of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

A statement issued by the JKSDMI after the meeting said that the delegation told the shadow foreign minister that India had been hatching conspiracies to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir. It said that the members of the delegation asked him to support the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination movement and raise voice for the oppressed Kashmiris in and outside the British Parliament.

As per the statement, the shadow foreign minister, Fabian Hamilton, talking to the delegation said that the people of Kashmir should be given their basic rights including the right to self-determination.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain, on the occasion said that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis. He said that despite the use of brute force by Indian troops, the people of Kashmir had continued their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The delegation also included Sardar Abdur Rahman, Tariq Butt, Councillor Muhammad Rafique, Muzdalifa Ahmed and Safa Ahmed.—KMS

