UK repatriation effort in Pakistan helps over 25,000 people return home

London

Nearly 5000 British travellers, on 21 special charter flights, will have returned to the UK from Pakistan – as the last currently scheduled charter flight lands in Manchester today.

UK Government charter flights have been operating since 21 April from destinations across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Since the suspension of scheduled international flights from Pakistan, the British High Commission in Islamabad has worked with airlines and the Government of Pakistan to enable over 25,000 people to return to the UK from Pakistan in total.

Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said:

“Since the 20 April, nearly 5,000 British travellers in Pakistan have returned to the UK on Government charter flights from across Pakistan. And a further 20,000 have returned on commercial flights after the Foreign Office worked with the Pakistani Government to keep routes open.

“Commercial routes remain open for anyone who wishes to return to the UK going forward and our consular team continues to do all we can to support British nationals who remain in Pakistan.”

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner CMG said: “Over the last 6 weeks, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that British travellers in Pakistan have had the opportunity to return home. Since 4 April, over 25,000 people have flown back to the UK from Pakistan, including nearly 5,000 on 21 UK Government charter flights, from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

“Our deep and close people-to-people links are one of the great strengths in the relationship between UK and Pakistan. During the holy month of Ramazan, it has been even more important to allow families to be together. For British nationals who remain in Pakistan, supporting you remains our priority and we will continue to keep you updated through our Travel Advice pages.”

A team of more than 220 British High Commission staff have worked in shifts for nearly two months to support the repatriation effort.

Dr Christian Turner added: “I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible: the Government of Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority, Islamabad and Lahore airports, PIA and our partners at Qatar Airways. It has been the best of collaboration and teamwork”.

The British High Commission continues to provide consular assistance to British nationals who remain in Pakistan. While there are currently no further special charter flights planned from Pakistan; this will be kept under review, with FCO Travel Advice updated if this changes.—Agencies