UK pushes forward with ‘Aramco’ listing rule

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had addressed investor concerns with clauses that relate to disclosure and the appointment of independent directors.

A Saudi Aramco listing in London would be huge boon for Britain’s financial services sector as it faces the threat of losing key occupiers to rival European financial centers in the run-up to Brexit next year.

The Kingdom aims to float as much as 5 percent of the national oil company in what has been billed as the world’s biggest-ever IPO. Riyadh and another international venue are expected to be chosen for the listing, with London and New York seen as potential venues.

The FCA first consulted on the new rules last July which drew opposition from some investors concerned about protecting shareholder rights.

The watchdog addressed some of those concerns by requiring the election of independent directors to be subject to separate approval by independent shareholders.

It also stated the need for timely disclosures on transactions between the sovereign and the issuer. “These rules mean when a sovereign-controlled company lists here, investors can benefit from the protections offered by a premium listing. This raises standards,” said FCA CEO Andrew Bailey.

“The creation of a new category within the premium listing regime recognizes that the relationship between a sovereign-controlled company and the state that owns it is likely to be different from the relationship a company would have with a private controlling shareholder. In addition, more information is available on sovereign states than on any other type of controlling shareholder.”

But despite these latest amendments, the rules came under fire from British business chiefs and fund managers worried about shareholder protection and corporate governance.

“The acid test for this new premium listing category will be whether companies meet the high standards expected by their investors. Savers must have confidence that a company is run for all shareholders,” said Chris Cummings, CEO of the UK-based Investment Association, in a statement to Arab News.

"Listing rules are a minimum, not a target. We would encourage companies considering listing in this new category to voluntarily adopt higher standards to reassure investors that their interests will be protected.