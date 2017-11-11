UK to further promote cooperation with Punjab govt in different sectors

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan and Member of Parliament (MP) Rehman Chishti called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-UK relations and expansion in bilateral cooperation in different sectors came under discussion. Rehman Chishti paid rich tributes to the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif over his wonderful performance in energy sector and adoption of steps for the public welfare and added that Punjab Chief Minister has best worked for public welfare and his efforts for overcoming the energy crisis are commendable.

There is no doubt that the performance of Chief Minister is the best and the Punjab government has provided best facilities to the people under his leadership, he added.

The UK will further promote its close cooperation with the Punjab government in different sectors in future, as well.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan and the UK enjoy historically important cordial relations and these relations have been further extended during the tenure of the PML-N government. Different programs for bringing improvements in the social sector are working successfully in partnership with UK’s Department for International Development (DFID). The bilateral relations between the two countries will be further expanded in future, he added.

He said that a culture of transparency has been promoted by the Punjab government and records of public service have been set up by the PML-N government alongside. Instead of making any claims, we have spent every movement for the betterment of the country and Pakistan has got rid of the darkness of the load-shedding.

Meanwhile, a new history has been written by completing the energy projects on war footings and these projects are an also an example of its own with regard to transparency.

Instead of any hollow claims, the projects have been given practical shape and a new culture has been introduced by saving precious time and billions of rupees in development projects.

He said that the British investors and companies will be welcomed in the province of Punjab. Provincial Minister for P&D Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chairman P&D, CEO PBIT and concerned officials as well as Deputy British High Commissioner to Karachi Ms. Elin Burns was also present on the occasion.