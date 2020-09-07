UK police arrest man over Birmingham mass stabbings

London

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mass stabbings in Britain’s second city Birmingham that left one person dead and two critically wounded, police said Monday.

The man was held on suspicion of murder and seven attempted murders that were carried out after midnight Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

The suspect was detained in the Selly Oak area of the city at around 4.00am (0300 GMT) and he remained in police custody for questioning. A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in what was believed to be a random attack, while a man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, are in a critical condition in hospital.

‘Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes,’ said Birmingham police chief Steve Graham. ‘Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues,’ he added.—APP