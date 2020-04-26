UK PM Boris Johnson to return to work after recovering from coronavirus

London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resume his official duties next week after recovering from the coronavirus, according to reports Sunday as the death toll in the country passed the “tragic” milestone of 20,000.

The Press Association said Johnson would be back in his Downing Street office on Monday after himself recovering from the virus.

A Number 10 source quoted by Sky News said the 55-year-old was “raring to go”. Johnson has been recuperating at the British prime ministerial retreat, Chequers, outside London since his release from hospital on April 12

Johnson spent three days in intensive care and later admitted “things could have gone either way”, after contracting the virus.

The prime minister’s return to work comes as pressure intensifies on his government on several fronts over its handling of the crisis.

Health department figures released Saturday showed a further 813 people had died in hospital after contracting COVID-19, pushing the official number of fatalities to 20,319.

Home Secretary Priti Patel described it as “a deeply tragic and moving moment”. Passing 20,000 was an unwanted milestone, as the medical director of NHS England Stephen Powis and Britain’s chief scientific advisor Patrick Vallance had said previously during the pandemic that keeping the number of fatalities below 20,000 would be “a good outcome”.

“The nation today will be deeply moved by the figures of the number of people who have died,” Patel said during the daily Downing Street briefing.

It was an increase on the 684 deaths reported the previous day and comes after the government claimed the virus had hit its peak.

However, there was some optimism as the number of new infections fell by 473 to 4,913, according to the same health department figures.

University of Oxford analysis also showed that the numbers dying in England may be on a downward spiral as it said a third of the 711 additional deaths recorded in the latest government figures on Saturday occurred more than a week ago.—AFP