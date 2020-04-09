UK PM Boris Johnson ‘improving’,

LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving and heis ableto sit upin bed and engage with clinical staff, financeministerRishiSunaksaid on Thursday as Johnson remainedinintensivecarebattling COVID-19. Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was transferred to intensive care on Monday. The 55-year-old British leader,whotestedpositiveforthe new coronavirus nearly two weeksago, has received oxygen supportbuthasnotbeenputona ventilator. “The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving,” Sunak said at a daily government coronavirus news conference. “I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with theclinicalteam.” Later,Downing Street issued a brief statement, expectedto bethelast update on Johnson’s condition untilThursday. “The PrimeMinister continues to make steady progress.Heremainsinintensive care,” it said. Whileheisoutofaction,the country is entering what scientists sayisthe deadliest phase of theoutbreakandthegovernment is pondering the question of whentoliftlockdownmeasures that are playing havoc with the economy.—AFP