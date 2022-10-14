UK pledges another £10 million in relief for flood victims

Islamabad: The United Kingdom on Friday increased its £26.5 million total contribution to Pakistan’s flood relief efforts by announcing an additional £10 million in life-saving humanitarian supplies.

In a statement issued by the UK government, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said that the UK is providing further humanitarian support to Pakistan following the devastating floods that have killed over a thousand people and affected more than 33 million.

He then stated, “we and Pakistan stand together in these times of adversity.”

Apart from the Humanitarian funding

Eight boats and ten portable generators were recently delivered by a UK Royal Air Force flight for use in flood relief activities, in addition to the UK’s $26.5 million pledge in humanitarian funds.

£21.5 million of the overall UK funding has been designated for relief activities in the flood-affected districts. The remaining £5 million will be donated in full to the DEC’s Pakistan Floods Appeal.

The additional funding will be used to meet immediate, life-saving requirements like those for shelter, water access, and waterborne illness prevention.

According to a statement released on Friday by the British High Commission in Islamabad, the initiative would concentrate on assisting those who are still displaced and those who are returning to their land by assisting in the re-establishment of community water supplies.

As per the press release, Lord Ahmad will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other government representatives while in Pakistan to discuss the flood’s effects, visit the hardest-hit areas, and speak with important UK-funded aid organizations operating in Sindh.

Following his arrival in Islamabad, Lord Ahmad released a statement in which he stated that the UK has pledged to assist Pakistan’s citizens in recovering from the recent terrible floods.

In order to ensure that UK help reaches the most severely affected areas, “We are working day and night with Pakistan and our international partners.”

94% of the commodities exported from Pakistan to the UK will now be able to enter duty-free under the new “Developing Countries Trading Scheme” of the UK, he continued.