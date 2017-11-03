UK-Pakistan photo exhibition opens at Luton Central Library

London

A photo exhibition from the British High Commission in Islamabad showing the link between the UK and Pakistan over the last 70 years is currently being exhibited at the Luton Central Library from 1st November to 13th December 2017. The exhibition – entitled “Shared history; Shared future” – is a collection of photographs taken in Pakistan that showcase the close links between the UK and Pakistan.

The Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder said:

“We are delighted that our photo exhibition is being hosted at the Luton Central Library. The exhibition is a celebration of 70 years of cooperation between the UK and Pakistan – from our ties in trade, sports, politics, development, defence, education, infrastructure and culture to our close people to people links.

“The city of Luton has a large population of people of Pakistani ethnic origin and is at the centre of those links and I hope both the people of Luton and visitors to the city will enjoy the exhibition to the full.—PR