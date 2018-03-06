Is UK Navy getting fatigued in rescuring migrants in seas?

London

The UK’s Royal Navy should cease its overseas aid mission, including saving drowning migrants in the Mediterranean, says a former British armed forces minister, arguing that such operation will wear the force out.

Mike Penning, a senior Tory, said Monday that while London would proudly help saving the lives of migrants but only if the cost doesn’t adversely affect “our military capability.”

“The question to be asked is why it should be our ships and troops that are being used when there are other ways to deliver help,” he wrote in an article for MailOnline.

He said Royal Navy ships were not being put to their best use in these operations and it would be wiser for the UK if it paid to lease ships that are developed for this specific purpose.

“There are many alternative ships that are better designed to save lives and help desperate people climb aboard. Other countries involved in this rescue effort are doing just that,” Pennington argued.—Agencies