UK must complete its unfinished agenda on Kashmir: Masood

Islamabad

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday urged upon United Kingdom to complete its unfinished agenda on Kashmir by ensuring people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) their legitimate right to self-determination.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Member British Parliament Afzal Khan here, he said Britain had much responsibility than other international community in resolving the issue created during its rule on the sub-continue and at the time of its partition, which was still pending even after a period of around 70 years.

He said the issue could only be resolved through political diplomacy as Indian state terrorism would not work to suppress the people of Kashmir, who were struggling for their just right in line with the resolutions passed by Security Council of the United Nations. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president strongly condemned massive human rights violations being committed by brutal Indian forces, besides killings of innocent people, demolition of houses in the name of ‘cordon of and search operations,’ women molestations and illegal detention of Kashmiri leadership.

He said Pakistan and AJK government always effectively highlighted the issue on all international forums, extended all political, moral and diplomatic support to IOK people in resolving the issue as per their wishes. He said indigenous movement of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination would continue till getting rid of Indian subjugation, adding that lasting peace in South Asian region could not be achieved without resolving the issue.—APP