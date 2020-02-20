UK MPs delegation reiterate commitment on resolution of J&K dispute

Mubashar Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while welcoming a high-level British Parliamentary delegation headed by MP Debbie Abrahams, Chairperson All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir has much to showcase and nothing to hide. He said the people of this territory enjoy fundamental rights and civil liberties and there are no instances of torture, persecution, detention, and restrictions on movement.

He said that visit of Parliamentary Group depicted reiteration of their commitment on resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which was very important for the people of Kashmir. The delegates of the APPKG, who are visiting Muzaffarabad, belong to all major political parties including, the ruling Conservative Party, Labour Party and Liberal Democratic Party. The Parliamentarians present at the occasion were MP Imran Hussain; Senior Vice Chairperson APPKG, MP Sarah Britcliffe, Treasurer APPKG; MP James Daly; Lord Qurban Hussain, Secretary APPKG; MP Tahir Ali, MP Judith Cummins, MP Mark Eastwood, Councillor Harpreet Uppal and Councillor Yasmeen Dar. Also present were AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana and AJK Additional Inspector General of Police Fahim Abbasi.

Earlier, during a visit to India, MP Debbie Abrahams was deported from the Delhi Airport simply because of her position as Chairperson APPKG and for openly speaking for the rights of the Kashmiri people. The President during the meeting termed this as a reprehensible and shameful act which openly shows India’s complicity and intolerance. The AJK President said that here in AJK we display immense tolerance towards political dissent and respect ideological differences. He said that in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the true political leadership has been incarcerated.