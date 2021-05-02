UK MP ‘deeply concerned’ over French Islamophobia

A Muslim member of the UK parliament has written a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing concerns over his treatment of French Muslims and rising Islamophobia.

“I write to you as a British Muslim Parliamentarian deeply concerned over the growing Islamophobia on display in France, which, in some instances, is being legally reinforced.

Recent legislation passed by the French Senate to ban the hijab for girls under the age of 18 risks encouraging religious hatred against Muslims and the fostering of vile Islamophobia,” wrote Afzal Khan, representative of Manchester, Gorton.

Khan, as vice chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims (APPG), brought the attention to official definition of Islamophobia created by the APPG in 2018 and described the term as being “rooted in racism” and a “type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”—APP