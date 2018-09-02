UK minister holds talks in Iran

Tehran

A junior minister held talks with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s television reported, the first visit by a UK minister since US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Britain and other European signatories are trying to keep the nuclear deal alive, despite Trump’s reimposition of sanctions on Tehran.

Junior Foreign Minister Alistair Burt met Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the state television reported

“The talks mainly covered economic cooperation and mechanisms of financial and monetary dealings between the two countries after the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear accord,” the television report said.

The two sides also discussed regional developments, it added.—Agencies

