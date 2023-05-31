UK military chief Sir Patrick Sanders visits Pakistan Army Headquarters

RAWALPINDI – British Army’s Chief of General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders visited the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army, the military media affair wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the UK’s top general laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Memorial, where a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Gen Sanders also called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir where he discussed regional security and military cooperation.

The UK military chief is in Pakistan on a five-day visit which was part of a long-standing military cooperation agreement between Islamabad and London. He was slated to discuss bilateral military cooperation in response to climate change-related crises.

Gen Patrick visited Pakistan, months after COAS Asim Munir visited the United Kingdom. He will also discuss defense ties to fight climate change during the visit. Gen Asim, attended the Wilton Park conference and interacted with the defense officials, and called on his British counterpart.

British military chief is visiting the Asian nation a year after last year’s floods that wreaked havoc in Pakistan.