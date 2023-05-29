UK military chief due in Pakistan for defence engagements

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the General Staff of British armed forces General Patrick Sanders is due in Pakistan on a five-day visit to engage in defense cooperation between the two sides.

A press release issued by British High Commission confirmed the visit of Britain’s top commander who will interact with Pakistani military leadership including Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Both sides will share views on bilateral defense cooperation.

Gen Patrick is visiting Pakistan, nearly three months after COAS Asim Munir visited the United Kingdom. He will also discuss defense ties to fight climate change during the visit. Gen Asim, attended the Wilton Park conference and interacted with the defense officials, and called on his British counterpart.

British military chief is visiting the Asian nation a year after last year’s floods that wreaked havoc in Pakistan.