UK Lady convicted for forcing daughter into marriage

Islamabad

A British woman from Birmingham who forced her daughter into marriage has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison. This is the first prosecu-tion of its kind in the UK.

Speaking about the case, the British Consul in Pakistan, Jon Ryan, said:

“This trial is evidence that forced marriage does not have to be a hidden crime and, with the courage of victims, perpetrators will be prosecuted. The UK is a world-leader in tackling these terrible crimes, and the British High Commission in Islamabad has helped hundreds of British victims escape from a forced marriage and return to the UK. Today’s ver-dict sends a clear signal that these appalling crimes will not be tolerated and that victims who come forward will be protected.” Anyone who believes they are being forced into marriage, or knows of someone they believe is be-ing forced into marriage, should call the Forced Marriage Unit on 0044 20 7008 0151 or the British High Commission on 051 201 2000—PR