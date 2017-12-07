UK investors keen to invest in various sectors including CPEC projects

British investors led by London Mayor meet CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The delegation of British investors who called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif under the leadership of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan expressed their satisfaction over the conducive atmosphere available in Punjab for investment and shown interest in investment in different sectors. The British investors said that different reforms initiated by the Punjab government have restored the confidence of the investors and added that they are desirous of investment in Punjab.

They said that best reforms have been introduced for promoting investment by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a congenial environment is ensured. They also expressed their interest in investment in CPEC projects. The Chief Minister during his conservation with the British delegation said that every possible facility will be provided to the investors and added that CPEC has opened new chapters of development in Pakistan besides creating opportunities of investment and now the British investors should come forward to benefit from the opportunities.

A delegation of British investors led by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called on the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Wednesday. During the meeting, the British investors showed their interest in investment in CPEC projects.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that bilateral friendly relations between Pakistan and the UK spans over many decades and added that Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with the UK. A large number of expatriate Pakistanis are settled in London which are playing an important role in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries. It is the best opportunity to promote relations between the UK and the province of Punjab as further promotion of mutual relations in different sectors is need of the hour, he added.

The Chief Minister apprised the delegation that important reforms have been introduced in education, healthcare and skills development sectors in collaboration with Department for International Development of the UK. We appreciate the British cooperation and Punjab province is willing to further promote this cooperation with the London so that people from both the sides could be benefitted. He said that we shall have to move further jointly and it is the best time for it. He said that Pakistani economy was debilitated due to the energy crisis in the past and pointed out that efforts made under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to overcome the energy crisis have bore fruit. The government of Muslim League-N has overcome the energy crisis and China has fully supported Pakistan in this regard. The federal as well as the Punjab governments have set up electricity generation projects of 3600-megawatt electricity with their own resources.

The Chief Minister said that CPEC has opened new avenues of foreign investment in Pakistan and the British investors should take full benefit of the golden opportunity by investing in CPEC projects. He said that British investors will be welcomed as this has given an opportunity to the British investors to come forward. He said a culture of transparency has been promoted by the government in Punjab and stressed the need for further promoting mutual cooperation with the London in public transport, sanitation and traffic sectors.

Talking on the occasion, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that cities of London and Lahore enjoy good relations and expressed the desire to enhance cooperation and investment with Lahore in different sectors.