UK funds life-saving heat stroke relief camps

Staff Reporter

The UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) has funded 30 heat stroke relief camps in the most deprived areas of Karachi to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to those in need.

To respond to the risk of losing human lives, DFID is supporting the ongoing efforts of the local government by providing £48,000 to the Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) to provide relief from the heatwave to 30,000 individuals and to provide information to 150,000 individuals regarding prevention from heat strokes.

With this funding, HANDS has established 30 relief camps in the most densely populated and poorest areas in Lyari Town, Korangi Town, Surjani Town, Nazimabad, Gulshan e Iqbal, Gulstan e Jauher, and Saddar. The camps have been set up in areas facing problems with power outages and water shortage, in addition to areas with very high movement of people during the day.

These camps are equipped with solar fans, cold drinking water and first aid kits. The camps will provide cooling spaces for those at high risk, and trained staff will identify and manage patients with heat exhaustion and emergency management of heat stroke. Patients will, when necessary, be referred to relevant health facilities, and they will closely coordinate with health officers and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Commenting on the response, DFID Pakistan head Joanna Reid said;

Saving lives and preventing human suffering is at the heart of UK’s aid agenda. This sweltering heatwave has already cost more than 70 lives in Karachi and the UK has stepped in to provide immediate relief to prevent any further losses.

These DFID funded relief camps are well equipped to provide the humanitarian assistance needed in the poorest and most high risk areas in Karachi.