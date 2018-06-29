UK funds a consultative workshop on disability inclusion in Pakistan

The UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) has funded a two-day consultative workshop on disability inclusion in Pakistan. The consultation concluded today was organised in connection with the Global Disability Summit which will take place on July 24 in London to mobilise global commitments on disability.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP) and Sightsavers to involve the government, Disabled Persons Organisations (DPOs) and Non-government Organisations (NGOs) to develop a set of demands and recommendations to improve the lives of those with a disability. The broad range of stakeholders participated in the workshop and agreed on a Charter of Demands which will serve as the basis of action for disability inclusion.

The workshop had panel discussions on four themes; tackling stigma and discrimination, inclusion in education, routes to economic empowerment and harnessing technology and innovation which were facilitated by four experts including leaders of persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the opening session of the workshop, Deputy Head of DFID Pakistan Kemi Williams said;

“Disabled people have an important role to play in their countries’ development. The UK Government is pleased to work with the Government and the people of Pakistan to make sure that your collective role in promoting the right opportunities for people with disabilities is recognised, and your voices are heard.

Giving his remarks, Joint Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms said; “The Global Disability Summit being organised in the UK will act as a starting point to raise focus on the neglected issue of disability.—PR

