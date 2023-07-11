LONDON – The United Kingdom on Tuesday advised its citizens in Pakistan to be cautious and limit their movement in certain areas amid rising terror threats.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office cautioned its nations not to attend any political demonstrations, huge crowds of people, and events.

In the fresh advisory, UK nationals in Pakistan are told to avoid traveling to certain areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial capital Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Tank, Banu, Lakki Marwat, Chitral, DI Khan, Swat, Buner, Lower Dir, Orakzai and other areas.

The British government further warned its nationals living in the crisis-hit country to avoid travelling to Balochistan coastal areas and Pakistan-India’s Line of Control.

The advisory warned people to keep themselves away from political protests being held in the country, especially those ‘fuming anti-west sentiments’.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office further advised people to keep updated with local news. It said these public gatherings can turn violent and escalate quickly.

British nationals were further told to keep vigilant about the weather updates in Pakistan during their travel.