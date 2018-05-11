UK franchise opens new store in capital

Staff Reporter

A new franchise of the UK’s leading retailers Monsoon and Accessorize in the Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, has been opened by the British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder.

With two shops in one, the new Monsoon and Accessorize store caters mainly to young girls with a large variety of clothes and bags. An accompanying range of children’s footwear is also available.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said that he was delighted to open Monsoon and Accessorize. These are two quality UK brands that are known around the world for young, dynamic clothes, jewellery, shoes and bags. They will be a welcome addition for young shoppers in Islamabad.