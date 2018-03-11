UK factories start 2018 in low gear

London

British industry kicked off 2018 in low gear and a downturn in construction deepened, according official data on Friday that suggested Britain’s economy remains on a slow path ahead of Brexit.

Britain went from being the fastest-growing Group of Seven economy to the weakest last year as the Brexit vote weighed on household spending and investment by companies.

Manufacturing output, which has been a bright spot thanks to the strong global economy, inched up only 0.1 per cent month-on-month in January after a 0.3 per cent rise in December, the Office for National Statistics said. That was slightly weaker than the consensus in a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to 0.2 per cent rise.

Nonetheless, January marked the ninth month in a row of manufacturing growth in monthly terms — the longest such run since records began 50 years ago. But the overall picture was one of slowing momentum. Over the three months to January, manufacturing output rose 0.9 per cent, the weakest pace since mid-2017.—Agencies