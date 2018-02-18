UK economy has a lot for Pakistan businessmen: Lord Nazir

Lahore

Member British Parliament Lord Nazir Ahmed said on Saturday that many sectors of United Kingdom’s economy had vast space for Pakistani businessmen and they could get good share through B2B (Business to Business) contacts, modern business techniques and technologies.

He was speaking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), where LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid also spoke on the occasion, while Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Awais Saeed Piracha, Naeem Hanif, Shahid Nazir, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Chaudhry were present in the meeting.

Lord Nazir Ahmed said that those countries were leading at economic front where private sector was playing good role, asserting that Pakistani business community had the ability to turn country into an economic power. They should come forward and join hands with their foreign counterparts, he said and added that Pakistani expatriates were playing laudable role in the economy of UK and were ready to facilitate their Pakistani brothers who want to do business.

The Member British Parliament also emphasized the need for collective efforts to increase the existing trade volume between the two countries. He said that Pakistani businessmen should focus on joint ventures with their British counterparts to take full advantage of the expertise of UK.—APP