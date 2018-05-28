UK economy caught in Brexit crossfire

London

Britain’s economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, official data showed, as Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned about a “disorderly” Brexit transition. Gross domestic product expanded 0.1 percent in the first quarter of the year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, confirming an initial estimate. In a speech late Thursday, Carney warned that the UK central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could take action similar to that following the Brexit referendum vote, when it cut its main interest rate under an emergency package of measures aimed at stimulating the British economy. “A sharper Brexit could put monetary policy on a different path” to market expectation of rate hikes, Carney told a group of economists in London. “For example, if the transition were disorderly, or the end state agreement materially worse than the average potential outcome, then the MPC (…) can be expected to set policy to manage any trade-off using the framework it applied following the referendum.”—AFP