UK delegation calls on CM

Staff Reporter

A delegation of the British investors led by Rehman Chishti, Trade Envoy of UK’s Prime Minister for Pakistan & Member Parliament called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a local hotel, here Tuesday.

Rehman Chishti and British delegation lauded the performance of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on unprecedented steps taken for the welfare of the people of the province and said that his vision for serving the masses is appreciable.

You have achieved a prominent place in Pakistan as well as in the whole world and we want to promote relations with Punjab, they added.

They said that there are vast opportunities of investment in Punjab. While talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that historic relations exist between Pakistan and the UK and Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with the Britain.