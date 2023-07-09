A court has issued a judgment against the current and former senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement leadership, including Altaf Hussain and Syed Tariq Mir, for nonpayment of nearly £1.5 million to the UK government’s tax and income department known as His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The judgment in default has been issued by Northampton County Court’s Judge Henley on an application by the HMRC in its long-running civil tax and income dispute with the MQM leadership.

The judgment has been issued against the MQM leader and founder

Hussain, Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammed Kalimullah Syed in the case brought before the court by the HMRC. The default judgment said it is ordered that “there be a judgement in default of a defence” against Mir, Hussain, and Kalimullah for the total sum of £1,476,406.06. The claim against Iftikhar Hussain, the second defendant, proceeds as a contested claim, said the judgment. The judgment said that the order has been made on the application of a party without notice, therefore, MQM defendants have the right to apply to have the order set aside, varied, or stayed. Hussain, Mir, and others deny any wrongdoing and the judgment is not an imposition of guilt or criminality as it’s a civil case dating back several years. The HMRC started the case of income tax evasion during the money-laundering investigation against Hussain and colleagues.