UK counsellor calls on Senior Minister

Staff Reporter

Britain Political Counselor Mr. William Medilton also called on Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan. In this meeting held at 90 Shara-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Senior Minister apprised the UK Political Counselor about the development in different sectors of Punjab. He said that present government has great commitment of promotion of health, education and infrastructure and practical steps are being taken on the directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Punjab Government intends to enhance both sides cooperation with UK Government.

William Medilton exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and told Senior Minister that United Kingdom watching the process of change in Pakistan with keen interest.

He said that bilateral cooperation by UK Government would continue in Punjab and further areas would be pointed out for further increase of projects. He offered more cooperation in different sectors and discussed a number of projects in this regard.

Share on: WhatsApp