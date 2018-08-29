UK condemns treatment of Rohingyas in Mayanmer

New York

The British High Commissioner has condemned the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Burma, after the United Kingdom chaired a UN Security Council meeting on their continued suffering last night in New York.

As the President of the UN Security Council for August and a Permanent Member of the Security Council, the UK focused on the situation faced by Rohingya Muslims. Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, the UK Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the UN and the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion and Belief, chaired the session, which was briefed by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Speaking about the debate, the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said:

“This is an important week for securing international support for the Rohingya people and bringing an end to the crisis. We chaired a debate under the UK’s Presidency of the United Nations Security Council to find international consensus, and we saw the launch of an important report that sets out the horrific crimes taking place in Burma.

“This is part of the UK’s work to lead the global effort to end the persecution and suffering of the Rohingya Muslims. We were one of the first responders to the crisis, and remain one of the biggest donors. We have provided £129 million in assistance to date.

We are also extending counselling and psychological support to the Rohingya refugees, including the victims of sexual violence.

