UK’s CDS calls on Pakistan’s COAS, discuss Afghan peace process

General Sir Patrick Nicholas, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the United Kingdom Army, called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday to discuss regional security issues, especially developments in the Afghan peace process, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announcement.

The Afghan Peace Process, stability and defense cooperation, as well as the changing global geostrategic situation, were all addressed, according to the Pakistan Military’s media arm.

The COAS also expressed his condolences on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, saying that the world had lost a valued comrade.

General Patrick praised the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in the war against terrorism and efforts to bring peace and stability to the country, especially the Afghan Peace Process, on the occasion.

The army chief expressed his gratitude to the visiting dignitary and stated that the Pakistan Army values its good ties with the United Kingdom.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/