UK cardiologists impart training on adult cardiac surgery

Rawalpindi

Dr. Hasnat Khan, renowned expert cardiac surgeon and his team from United Kingdom (UK) visited Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) to impart training and guidelines, with special interests in complex adult cardiac surgery and mitral valve repair, that have been established and practiced in UK for years.

Talking to APP, Dr. Muzfira, an expert cardiac surgeon of RIC said Dr. Hasnat Khan stayed for a week with his colleague cardiologist Dr. Walter Serino and taught cardiologists of the institute “On-Hand Perioperative Treatment and Emergency” and also supervised complex cases with 0% mortality.

She told that Dr. Khan has a vast experience and worked in countries like Ethiopia for charity. He explained system building in developing countries, pre-and-post operation management, exchanged ideas with the cardiologists on various issues and also helped in training junior cardiologists according to set standards, she added.

Muzfira informed that the institute’s patient care has been modified in the light of Dr. Khan and his team’s experience and knowledge conveyed to them and according to patient population’s needs and demands.

It also helped RIC to develop its individual rules and procedures for the public approaching the institute for better healthcare facilities, she added.

She further said such visits support “Globalization of Health Care” and gives the confidence that RIC is providing finest services according to international standards, adding it also gives an opportunity to deal with complex cases in a systematic way and reinforce motivated human resource and helps in proper documentation and research building.

The visit has given confidence to general population that RIC’s setup, surgeons, anesthetists and cardiac care has been approved even by the UK team of cardiologists while further improvements have been made to meet up the world class level.—APP