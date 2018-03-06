UK business growth gauge rises

London

British businesses grew at the fastest rate in more than two years in the three months to February, despite uncertainty about Britain’s prospects as it prepares to leave the European Union, the Confederation of British Industry said. The CBI’s monthly growth indicator — which is based on its surveys of how much businesses’ output has changed over the previous three months — more than doubled to +20 in February, from +9 in January, reaching its highest since December 2015. Growth was far above the long-run average across most sectors other than retail, the CBI said. The weak pound and healthy global growth propelled manufacturing output, while business and professional services grew at their fastest since August 2015. “It’s good to see firm growth in the UK economy this month, and expectations of growth into the next quarter also look positive,” CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said. “However, both businesses and consumers continue to grapple with uncertainty over the economic outlook and Brexit, so the government must help counter this by intensifying its focus on the domestic agenda,” she added. The upbeat survey contrasts with modest GDP growth of 0.4 per cent shown by official data for the last three months of 2017.—Reuters