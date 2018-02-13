UK business delegation to identify infrastructure opportunities in Pakistan

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan Rehman Chishti MP led a delegation of six senior business representatives from the UK’s financial, legal and professional services sector to discuss UK commercial participation in infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

Some of the UK’s leading companies took part in the delegation which was led by the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan Rehman Chishti MP. They were joined by CDC Group plc, the development finance institution owned by the UK government, which is actively looking at investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The visit to Standard Chartered was a part of a three-day visit, three city visit to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to meet with ministers, senior government officials and businesses.

The delegation in Karachi was hosted by Shazad Dada, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan at the Bank’s Head office over lunch.The mission and the delegates discussed various forthcoming infrastructure projects, investment opportunities and how UK companies can play a greater role in the development of Pakistan’s infrastructure.

Commenting on the visit, Shazad Dada, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said,

“The Bank has a positive view on Pakistan’s economy and believes the country offers huge investment opportunities and is open for business. There are tremendous infrastructure opportunities for UK businesses in Pakistan in the wake of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) once the economic zones are established.