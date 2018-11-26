UK Business Council willing to invest $250m in healthcare sector

Rawalpindi

Pak Britain Business Council (PBBC) has expressed willingness to invest US $ 250 million in different development projects including Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Financial Services.

Chairman PBBC Julian Barns stated this during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) recently.

While providing details, Chairman Julian Barns said that the council desired to invest around $250 million in Pakistan in Health sectors.

“We are looking forward for joint ventures in construction of 25 state of the art hospitals in different cities of Pakistan.

We are working with Government of Pakistan in identifying areas located near big cities and probably these facilities will be constructed around the big cities with all civic facilities so that people from the rural areas can get these facilities with affordable price”, he added.

He said that Pakistan is facing issues of perception which could be corrected through business to business and people to people contacts.

On this occasion a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between PBBC and its sister organization Pakistan Scotland Business Council (PCBC) aimed at expansion of trade and economic ties between Pakistan and United Kingdom in different sectors including Health, Health care, Pharmaceutical and Financial Services.

Julian Barns said that Pakistan is open for business and such collaboration as manifested in signing of MoU would further augment cooperation between the businesses of two countries.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem termed these MOUs a great success and said Pakistan’s economy offered great potential to Britain investors for joint ventures and investments.—APP

