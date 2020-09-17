UK bids to reassure over N.Ireland after Biden warning

Observer Report

London

Britain on Thursday played down a warning by White House candidate Joe Biden of potential fallout on a future UK-US trade deal amid a Brexit war of words with the European Union. Democrat Biden, who has often spoken passionately of his Irish roots, said peace in Northern Ireland could not “become a casualty of Brexit”. “Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the (peace) agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period,” Biden, who faces President Donald Trump in the November 3 election, wrote on Twitter. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said a contentious bill currently being debated by parliament was intended “precisely to make sure that the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement is upheld in all circumstances”