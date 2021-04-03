UK bans entry from Pakistan, 3 other countries from 9th

Britain said on Friday it would add Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines to its travel “red list”, banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are British or Irish nationals.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner made the announcement on Twitter. Those who come to Britain from countries on the red list will be refused entry, while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.

In his message, Turner said that direct flights between Pakistan and the UK would continue to operate but schedules could change.

During their quarantine, people from red list countries will have to get tested for the coronavirus twice.

However, a negative test result does not mean they will be allowed to shorten the time they stay under quarantine, according to the BBC.

From 4am on April 9, Pakistan, Kenya, the Philippines and Bangladesh will be put on the list, the government said, joining about three dozen other nations mainly in Africa, the Middle East and South America.. — Reuters