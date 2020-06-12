UK anti-racism protests ‘hijacked by extremists’

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Friday that the UK anti-racism protests had been “hijacked by extremists” who were attacking national monuments in an effort to “censor our past”. “It is clear that the protests have been sadly hijacked by extremists intent on violence,” Johnson said in a statement issued on Twitter. Police have boarded up prominent statues around London ahead of a new wave of demonstrations and rallies this weekend. A famous statue of Winston Churchill outside parliament was defaced last weekend during “Black Lives Matter” rallies sparked by George Floyd’s death during a police arrest in Minnesota on May 25. Johnson called the targeting of Churchill “absurd and shameful”.