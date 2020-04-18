UK announces £2.67m for Pakistan health systems to fight Covid-19

Zubair Qureshi

The government of the United Kingdom has announced the first in a series of measures to give wide-ranging support to help the poorest and the most vulnerable people in Pakistan during the Coronavirus outbreak. According to a statement issued by the high commission on Saturday, the British government will extend £2.67 million funds for vital health support to help Pakistan give medical assistance to the seriously ill.

The UK government would also contribute to building stronger systems to detect and test for Covid-19 and support communities to have the right information to protect themselves and others, it further said.

Besides, the UK government will provide £1 million for the rapid response of controlling locusts in affected areas in Pakistan, which are having a devastating impact on crops and livelihoods.

The wider package of support which the UK will roll-out over the coming weeks will repurpose DFID’s programme of assistance to ensure it helps those at risk and the most vulnerable, during the Coronavirus response.

The £2.67 million funds announced by the UK will help people in 27 districts across all five provinces of Pakistan.

It comes alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to overseas diaspora to help raise funds for the Covid-19 response and the UK’s support for Pakistan’s debt relief and loan postponements from the G20 group of countries. On this occasion, the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG said, “These are extraordinary times as across the world millions of people are being affected by Covid-19. I am confident in Pakistan’s resilience and capability to defeat this pandemic. “UK health support of £2.67 million will help the Government of Pakistan detect Covid-19, protect communities and help those most affected.