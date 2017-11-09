UK aid minister facing sack over undisclosed meetings with Israelis

London

Britain’s aid minister Priti Patel’s future was in doubt on Wednesday after the Sun newspaper reported she had held two further undisclosed meeting with Israeli politicians.

Development Secretary Patel apologized to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday for failing to report she had met senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a private holiday.

She had failed to follow the usual procedures that ministers inform Britain’s Foreign Office before conducting official business overseas and said she regretted suggesting Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had been aware of her trip.

On Wednesday, the Sun said Patel had also met Israel’s Foreign Ministry’ Director General Yuval Rotem in New York and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan in London but had not informed May about either meeting despite giving her assurances there had been no other undisclosed talks.

May’s Downing Street office could not be reached for a comment and there was no comment from Britain’s Department for International Development.

If Patel is removed, she would be the second of May’s cabinet to be forced out in a week after Defense Secretary Michael Fallon resigned amid a broader parliamentary sexual harassment scandal.—Agencies