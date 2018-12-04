UIT student wins first prize

Staff Reporter

Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) affiliated with NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi, proudly announced that Mudassir Jamal S/O Jamal-uddin-Siddiqui (Electrician at UIT) who had scored 93 out of 100 in the trade of Industrial Electrician program has won the first prize and cash in the Karachi Zonal Competition.

Teachers and students praised Mudassir Jamal who comes from a humble background where being able to afford quality education is a challenge. They pointed out that his passion to learn helped him to overcome these societal shortcomings. Six months ago, the National Vocational Training program at UIT selected Mudassir Jamal. With hard work and perseverance, he topped his final exams/results. This achievement propelled him into the zonal competition that he subsequently won. It is worth mentioning that the zonal competition is comprised of 12 renowned students from different institutes such as Hunar Foundation and Aman Institute.

UIT stated that – “Mudassir Jamal is a credit to the institution and the principles for which it stands. On behalf of UIT, we congratulate him, his father and teachers. We wish him all the best in the upcoming provincial competition.”

